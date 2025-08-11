AMMAN — Prime Minister Jafar Hassan conducted on Sunday field visits to six key development and service projects in Karak Governorate, where he affirmed the government efforts to enhance infrastructure, healthcare, education, and vocational training in the region.

The tour is part of Hassan’s ongoing field visits to governorates to monitor progress on development projects and address local community needs, the Jordan news agency, Petra, said.

The prime minister began his tour at Prince Faisal Sports City, his second inspection of the site since November. Accompanied by Youth Minister Raed Adwan, Hassan emphasised the importance of completing all three phases on schedule.

The premier also directed that an unfinished government-owned building, purchased by the Ministry of Finance from the Karak Development Corporation in 2016, be allocated to Mutah University for use as a clinical facility for the Faculty of Medicine and Dentistry.

Accompanied by Minister of Higher Education Azmi Mahafzah and Mutah University President Salama Naimat, Hassan listened to a briefing about the five-storey building, located 10 minutes away from the university campus, the building will be designated for dental, student and specialised clinics, laboratories and radiology, as well as providing medical services to the local community.

Hassan also visited the newly established Moab Integrated Social Services Centre, the first of its kind in the district. The center was announced during a Cabinet session held in Karak last October.

In the presence of Social Development Minister Wafaa Bani Mustafa, the prime minister issued directives for the construction of a park and recreational facilities at the centre, and the provision of essential supplies to ensure the effective delivery of services. He also ordered the provision of transportation to facilitate the movement of beneficiaries and expand the use of its services.

The prime minister also visited the Moab Vocational Training Institute, toured its facilities and reviewed the various vocational programmes currently offered to 307 trainees, including hairdressing, automotive mechanics, and food manufacturing. He stressed the importance of linking food manufacturing and crafts to the government’s dedicated online platform "Khairat Dar," which promotes the marketing of handicraft and food products from small production projects, according to Petra.

He also ordered upgrades to computer equipment, the installation of air conditioning units, and greater access to funding from the Development and Employment Fund to support entrepreneurial ventures. The visit included a review of a hydroponic farming project, which the Vocational Training Corporation plans to expand in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture.

He also inspected the Muhayy Awwali Health Center in the southern Mazar District and instructed that it be equipped with medical staff, its services be enhanced, and required maintenance be carried out.

Accompanied by Minister of Health Ibrahim Badour, Hassan toured the health centre’s departments and spoke with patients and staff about the centre’s needs for medical personnel and equipment.

The Prime Minister also inspected the progress of the development project for the archaeological site of Qatrana Castle, which he had directed the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities to develop last February. The development work includes the construction of a visitor center, rest areas, and facilities that reflect the site’s historical and touristic significance, the rehabilitation of the adjacent historic pool, and the installation of lighting for the castle. The project will be completed early next month.

