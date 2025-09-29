AMMAN (JT) — Prime Minister Jafar Hassan on Thursday reiterated that Aqaba would serve as a gateway for some of Jordan’s most strategic national projects, including the National Water Carrier, the national railway network, and continued development of ports, factories and tourism projects.

Chairing a Cabinet session in Aqaba, Hassan said the city’s progress reflects His Majesty King Abdullah’s vision of transforming Aqaba into a leading regional hub for tourism, development, investment and technology, and a model of comprehensive growth. He added that Aqaba is also a priority for HRH Crown Prince Hussein, according to a Prime Ministry statement.

The prime minister stressed that Aqaba is a cornerstone of the Economic Modernisation Vision, serving as both a key tourist destination and "an economic artery" for the Kingdom. He said the government seeks to replicate Aqaba’s success story in other governorates.

Hassan stressed that the comprehensive modernisation project spearheaded by His Majesty across economic, political and administrative tracks remains the Cabinet’s top priority. He also underlined the importance of working with local councils to implement the King’s directives for the country’s future.

The prime minister noted that the government has so far held 11 Cabinet sessions in governorates as part of an institutionalised approach to identifying priorities and projects. He pledged clear timetables and budgets to ensure implementation.

Hassan also emphasised that the private sector is a cornerstone of the Economic Modernisation Vision, adding that the government is preparing a three-year executive programme with defined timelines and budgets. He expressed hope that, in cooperation with Parliament, next year’s budget will be finalised before the end of this year, enabling projects and capital spending to begin early in 2026.

Any delay in projects or obstruction of investment constitutes a loss to the country, he said, stressing that government success is directly tied to private sector growth.

Hassan also pointed to positive economic indicators despite regional challenges, citing improvements in stock market performance, exports, port throughput and tourism revenues, all of which grew compared with 2024. He underlined that the ultimate goal remains reducing unemployment and creating jobs for Jordanians.

Ahead of the Cabinet meeting, the prime minister laid the cornerstone for a project to supply industrial zones with natural gas, expected to reduce energy costs for factories. He also announced nearly JD30 million in new tourism investments, expansion works at King Hussein International Airport, and the long-delayed Durra Border Crossing expansion, now slated for completion in 2027.

Other projects include the JD88 million development of Sheikh Subah Port for natural gas, scheduled for completion by the end of 2026, which will bolster Aqaba’s role as a regional energy hub.

On local governance, Hassan said national dialogue is underway to strengthen municipal councils and empower them to better serve citizens, with new legislation to be presented to Parliament.

Regionally, he reiterated Jordan’s leading diplomatic role under His Majesty’s leadership in defending Palestinian rights since the outbreak of the Gaza war, noting the growing international recognition of a Palestinian state and global rejection of Israel’s extremist policies.

He stressed that supporting the Palestinian people is a national duty, praising Jordanian medical personnel, aid workers, truck drivers and air force pilots who continue delivering assistance to Gaza under dangerous conditions.

Hassan concluded by underscoring that the Kingdom’s strength lies in its leadership, institutions and cohesive society. Cabinet ministers also presented updates on projects being implemented in Aqaba this year and in the years ahead.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

