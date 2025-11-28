AMMAN — Minister of Water and Irrigation Raed Abu Saud said that the ministry is “racing against time” to launch on-the-ground implementation of the National Carrier Project within its scheduled timeframe.

During a field visit on Thursday, Abu Saud inspected the intake site of the new project, accompanied by National Carrier Project director Saddam Khalifat and infrastructure readiness financing officer Iyad Qusair, the public service broadcaster, Al Mamlaka, reported.

The minister oversaw non-destructive testing (NDT) of the proposed desalination plant’s intake and reviewed the results with the project’s contractor.

The minister discussed with officials from the Aqaba Thermal Power Station and Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority steps to accelerate work with all relevant stakeholders.

Current works in the project, known as the National Carrier, include soil testing, surveys, and financial closure procedures, according to a Prime Ministry statement.

Upon completion, the project will be Jordan’s first large-scale desalination plant, one of the largest in the world, and the country’s largest infrastructure project to date.

The project will provide a reliable water supply of 300 million cubic metres annually to much of the Kingdom, improving water distribution, alleviating pressure on existing resources, and helping to replenish over-extracted aquifers to ensure a sustainable and reliable water supply for Jordan's future.

The project aims to ease the strain on Jordan’s groundwater and surface water resources, offering sustainable solutions to the Kingdom’s growing water needs.

In January, Jordan formalised a partnership agreement with a consortium of investors, led by Meridiam and Suez, marking a key milestone in advancing the project through a public-private partnership.

