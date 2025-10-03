AMMAN — Royal Court Chief Yousef Issawi on Thursday checked on Royal initiative projects in Balqa and Karak, which are being implemented following His Majesty King Abdullah's directives during his field visits and meetings with the dignitaries and residents of both governorates.

Issawi, who also heads the follow-up committee for the implementation of Royal initiatives, visited Al Manar Centre for Intellectual Development in the Karameh area of Al Shuna Al Janoubiya, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

He toured the centre’s facilities and reviewed the progress of the project, which has reached 80 per cent completion.

During a tour of the centre, Issawi listened to a briefing about the centre's programmes and services, and requirements for the care and rehabilitation of persons with disabilities.

In line with Royal directives, the establishment of the centre follows King Abdullah’s meeting with community leaders in Al Balqa Governorate.

In Ghor Safi, Karak, Issawi visited the Zaha Cultural Centre, accompanied by Karak Governor Qublan Sharif, Executive Director of the Zaha Cultural Centre Rania Sbeih, and Southern Ghor Municipal Committee Chairman Abdulhamid Maaitah.

He toured the centre’s facilities and received a detailed briefing from staff on the training programmes, services, and community activities offered to the local community.

The centre was established in 2022 with support from the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat), as part of an initiative to open branches of Zaha Cultural Centres nationwide.

The centres offer free programmes aimed at developing the skills and abilities of children and youth, as well as initiatives to empower women economically, such as the 'Project Owners' programme in partnership with the International Labour Organisation, which aims to support small and income-generating enterprises.

In Ghor Fifa, Issawi checked on the construction progress of a project to build 20 housing units, which has reached 65 per cent completion.

The project forms part of a series of Royal initiatives announced to include the construction of 1,300 housing units across the governorates and rural areas under the “Dignified Families’ Housing” programme.

Karak Governorate has been allocated 100 units, including 20 in the Ghor Fifa area.

During the tour, Issawi said that Royal initiatives embody His Majesty’s vision of meeting citizens’ needs and advancing development, transforming plans into tangible outcomes.

He noted that the initiatives enhance the quality of services offered to the public and provide a safe and supportive environment for children, youth, and women, enabling them to develop their skills and make the most of their potential.

Issawi emphasised the importance of adhering to the set timelines for ongoing projects to ensure their completion on schedule, allowing them to start providing services to the targeted groups without any delay.

He stressed that careful monitoring of the implementation of these projects, along with continued oversight after their inauguration, will remain a key approach to ensuring services are delivered efficiently and sustainably.

