AMMAN — The Aqaba Container Terminal (ACT) has become the first port in the region to receive the Port Environmental Review System (PERS) certification from the European Sea Ports Organisation (ESPO) and join the certified European EcoPorts network.

The achievement positions the ACT as a regional leader in the sustainable port management, aligning its operations with the highest international environmental standards, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The internationally recognised accreditation follows a "rigorous" assessment of ACT’s environmental policies and practices, including its "integrated" environmental strategy, "detailed" risk and compliance evaluations and transparent reporting in addition to strict adherence to marine and terrestrial cleanliness standards.

The review also confirmed the port’s "full" compliance with environmental regulations and its dedication to resource allocation for sustainable operations.

ACT CEO Harold Nijhoff called the recognition a "milestone moment" for the terminal and the wider region.

"As the first port in the region to join the EcoPorts network, we are setting a new benchmark for environmental responsibility and operational excellence," he said. "This achievement reflects our team’s unwavering commitment to shaping a sustainable future for the region and beyond.”

The certification was awarded after the ACT passed a “stringent” external audit, which included a comprehensive review of its procedures and documentation, supported by over 64 pieces of evidence proving compliance with the ESPO’s environmental management standards, he added.

The ACT views the PERS certification as a strategic step in its long-term vision to become a world-class, sustainable logistics hub that supports the green economy, embraces global environmental trends, and boosts operational efficiency through eco-friendly innovations, Petra reported.

