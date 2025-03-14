Muscat: The Government Communication Centre (GCC) organised the second session of the ‘Communication Dialogue’ on Wednesday, bringing together several governors to discuss their regions’ contributions to Oman’s economic growth.

The Governors reviewed development programmes and competitive advantages unique to each governorate, highlighting efforts to diversify economic activities, harness local resources, and support small and medium enterprises (SMEs). They credited the royal directive to increase funding for the Governorate Development Programme to RO 20 million per governorate under the current five-year plan (2021-2025) for accelerating progress.

Sayyid Ibrahim bin Saeed al Busaidi, Governor of Musandam, noted that the region is witnessing major infrastructure projects, including the Sultan Faisal bin Turki Road (Khasab – Lima – Dibba), which has reached 40% completion. The Khasab Airport project is in its final design stages, while the University of Technology and Applied Sciences campus is undergoing tendering.

Meanwhile, Mohammed bin Suleiman al Kindi, Governor of North Batinah, emphasised the governorate’s strategic role in economic growth, facilitated by Sohar Port, Sohar Airport, the Free Zone, and Sohar Industrial City. Several development projects have been implemented across its wilayats, creating opportunities for SMEs and youth initiatives.

Hilal bin Said bin Hamdan al Hajri, Governor of Dakhiliyah, highlighted ongoing road and infrastructure projects, including market and park developments, as well as the beautification of commercial areas. He underscored the importance of community participation, citing the restoration of Harat Al Aqar in Nizwa, led by Omani youth.

Eng. Masoud bin Saeed al Hashimi, Governor of South Batinah, stated that waterfront projects in Barka and Al Musannah are in progress, alongside efforts to enhance popular tourist sites such as springs, castles, and forts. These initiatives aim to boost tourism, encourage SME growth, and create employment opportunities for locals.

The ‘Communication Dialogue’ sessions serve as an open platform for government officials and citizens to engage in discussions on policies and initiatives, ensuring transparency and public participation in Oman’s development.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

