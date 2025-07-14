ABU DHABI - The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) and the Emirates Family Office Association (EFOA) have signed a strategic agreement to position Abu Dhabi as the preferred destination for global family offices and ultra-high net worth individuals (UHNWIs).

The agreement formalises a long-term collaboration to attract and enable long-term private capital, enhance the emirate’s wealth management ecosystem and support its economic vision.

The partnership brings together ADIO’s mandate to spearhead Abu Dhabi’s economic transformation with EFOA’s international family office networks and its expertise in policy dialogue, business development and wealth preservation.

The two entities will work jointly to promote Abu Dhabi’s compelling value proposition for family offices, delivering a more seamless, investor-led ecosystem for the deployment and long-term presence of capital in the region.

At the heart of the agreement is a commitment to reduce friction for incoming investors. ADIO will provide investors with tailored support, ranging from market entry and business licensing to lifestyle integration and strategic partnerships. EFOA will identify and refer qualified investors, facilitate international introductions and co-develop investment propositions in high-growth sectors aligned with Abu Dhabi’s long-term vision.

Hareb Al Mheiri, Executive Director of the Investor Growth Sector at ADIO, said, “This partnership reflects Abu Dhabi’s role as a stable, credible and forward-looking hub for UHNWIs and global capital. By working closely with the Emirates Family Office Association, we are not only enhancing entry, we are also raising the ambition for family offices to contribute to global economic transformation from the emirate."

The agreement also establishes a coordinated calendar of high-level investor delegations, private forums and strategic roadshows to position Abu Dhabi as a nexus for generational capital. These engagements will showcase the emirate’s distinct value proposition, from economic stability to progressive regulations and access to high-growth markets across the Middle East, Asia and Africa.

Adam Ladjadj, Founder and Vice Chairman at EFOA, commented, “Family offices today are global operators looking for more than tax efficiency—they want trusted environments where capital, talent and ideas converge. Abu Dhabi offers that rare combination of access, vision and continuity. Our partnership with ADIO is designed to meet that demand, with investors at the centre of the strategy."

ADIO and EFOA will also collaborate on policy dialogue and regulatory innovation, ensuring Abu Dhabi addresses the evolving priorities of international investors while reinforcing its role as a partner of choice for wealth preservation and long-term value creation.