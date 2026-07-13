Muscat: The Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in Dubai (HKETO Dubai) recently hosted the Oman-Hong Kong Business Forum in Muscat.

The forum brought together more than 150 participants from local government organisations and the business community in Oman to strengthen economic and trade ties between Hong Kong and Oman, while promoting the business opportunities in Hong Kong and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA) to the local community.

Organised in partnership with the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and supported by Invest Oman, the forum highlighted Hong Kong’s key role as a gateway to the Chinese Mainland, in particular the GBA, and underscored HKETO Dubai's mission to promote Hong Kong's economic and trade relations with Oman and other Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

The Director-General of HKETO Dubai, Simon Chan, highlighted the office's role as a bridge between Hong Kong and the Gulf region by strengthening government-to-government ties, facilitating business connections, and showcasing the many opportunities Hong Kong offers as a world-class business and financial centre.

"Oman-China relations have grown continuously, with China being Oman's largest trading partner and Oman a key partner in the Belt and Road Initiative (B&RI). This strategic partnership is not only driving cooperation under the B&RI but also aligning with Oman’s Vision 2040 for economic diversification. In recent years, this collaboration has evolved beyond traditional trade, energy, and infrastructure and is actively scaling into high-growth, next-generation frontiers, such as renewable energy, advanced technology, and the digital economy. Hong Kong plays an important role in this flourishing partnership,” he said.

Chan highlighted Hong Kong's role under the "One Country, Two Systems" principle as the best gateway connecting international businesses with the Chinese Mainland and the wider Asian markets, as well as the city's strengths as a "super connector" and "super value-adder" linking China with the rest of the world, making it an ideal platform for Omani businesses seeking to access the Chinese Mainland and expand across Asia.

The forum also showcased Hong Kong's advantages as a core engine of the GBA, one of the world's largest and most dynamic economic regions with vast opportunities. Speakers at the forum included Head of Marketing of Invest Oman, Juhaina Al Balushi; Regional Director for the Middle East and Africa of HKTDC, Daniel Lam; Head of Investment Promotion of Invest Hong Kong (InvestHK), Sultan Abdulla; and Deputy Director, Middle East of HKTDC, Nassif Mahfoud.

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