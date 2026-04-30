NIGERIA’S Dangote Refinery has recorded significant rise in aviation fuel exports, as global demand for jet fuel strengthens and supply chains continue to adjust to geopolitical tensions affecting major energy routes.

Shipment data compiled by analytics firm Kpler showed that the refinery’s jet fuel exports surged by about 770 percent between April 2024 and April 2026.

Export volumes reportedly climbed from about 18,000 barrels per day (bpd) during the early phase of operations to a record 158,000 bpd in April 2026.

Industry observers said the sharp increase underscores Nigeria’s growing relevance as a refined petroleum products hub, particularly as disruptions in the Middle East have affected traditional shipping routes through the Red Sea and Strait of Hormuz.

Europe emerged as the biggest destination for Dangote’s aviation fuel exports, receiving about 70,000 bpd in April 2026. This compares with no exports to Europe in April 2024 and around 30,000 bpd in April 2025.

Energy traders attributed the shift to shorter transit times from Lagos to European ports, compared with cargoes shipped from the Persian Gulf, making West African supply more attractive to buyers seeking lower freight costs and reduced security risks.

Regional demand across Africa also rose sharply. Exports within the continent increased from about 18,000 bpd in April 2024 to 69,000 bpd by April 2026, representing a 283 percent increase over the two-year period.

Analysts said the development could reduce dependence by African airlines and fuel marketers on imports from Europe, the Mediterranean and Asia.

Exports to the Americas were more volatile, peaking at around 55,000 bpd in February 2025, before easing to about 14,000 bpd in April 2026, as traders redirected volumes to higher-margin European markets. Other shipments to South America and parts of Asia were estimated at about 19,000 bpd.

Total refined product exports from the refinery almost doubled in four months, rising from around 81,000 bpd in December 2025, to 158,000 bpd, in April 2026.

NNPC Group Chief Executive Officer Bashir Bayo Ojulari described the period as one marked by stronger transparency, operational discipline and internal reforms.

Meanwhile, the World Bank and International Monetary Fund have come under criticism from African industry leaders over reported concerns surrounding plans for a major refinery project in East Africa.

The proposal, backed by Aliko Dangote, envisions a large-scale refinery potentially located at Tanga Port or another regional site, with participation from Kenya, Uganda, South Sudan and Democratic Republic of the Congo.

William Ruto and other regional leaders have publicly backed the initiative as a means of reducing fuel import dependence.

Critics argued that concerns over monopoly risks contrast with the longstanding presence of major foreign energy companies operating refineries across Africa. They also said lenders have historically favoured smaller refinery projects that often struggled commercially, leaving Africa dependent on imported refined products.

Neither the World Bank nor the IMF has issued a formal public statement on the proposal. Analysts said the debate raises wider questions about Africa’s industrialisation drive, infrastructure financing and the continent’s quest for long-term energy security.

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