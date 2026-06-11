The Nigerian naira appreciated against the United States (US) dollar, trading at the rate of N1,360.5519 at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) official foreign exchange (FX) window on Tuesday, 9th June 2026.

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The data shared on the CBN’s official platform shows that the naira traded at the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM) rate of N1,360.5519 per dollar and closed at N1,359.5000 per dollar.

The currency, which traded at an NFEM rate of N1,362.8397 on the 8th of June, 2026, has appreciated slightly by at least N1.05 when compared with today’s trading rate.

At the parallel market, the naira-to-dollar buying rate depreciated by N5, while the selling rate remained unchanged compared to the previous trading rate on 8th June, 2026.

According to Aboki FX, the Naira-to-dollar exchange rate at the black market on Tuesday, 9th June, 2026, was N1,390 and N1,400 per dollar for the buying and selling rates, respectively.

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