Iraq has cut the July official selling price for Basrah medium crude oil to Asia to plus $0.30 a barrel against the average of Oman/Dubai quotes from the June OSP of plus $4.30 a barrel, state-owned Iraqi oil marketer SOMO said on Wednesday.

Basrah Heavy to Asia in the same month was priced at minus $1.80 a barrel to Oman/Dubai quotes, from plus $2.20 a barrel set for June.

Type of Crude Oil North and South America Market ($/bbl) European Market ($/bbl) Far East Market ($/bbl) Basrah Medium ASCI +9.10 Brent (dated)-1.85 Average (Oman & Dubai)+0.30 Basrah Heavy ASCI +5.40 Brent (dated) -4.40 Average (Oman & Dubai)-1.80 Kirkuk ASCI +10.75 Brent (dated) -0.05

(Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru)