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Iraq has cut the July official selling price for Basrah medium crude oil to Asia to plus $0.30 a barrel against the average of Oman/Dubai quotes from the June OSP of plus $4.30 a barrel, state-owned Iraqi oil marketer SOMO said on Wednesday.
Basrah Heavy to Asia in the same month was priced at minus $1.80 a barrel to Oman/Dubai quotes, from plus $2.20 a barrel set for June.
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Type of Crude Oil
|
North and South America Market ($/bbl)
|
European Market ($/bbl)
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Far East Market ($/bbl)
|
Basrah Medium
|
ASCI +9.10
|
Brent (dated)-1.85
|
Average (Oman & Dubai)+0.30
|
Basrah Heavy
|
ASCI +5.40
|
Brent (dated) -4.40
|
Average (Oman & Dubai)-1.80
|
Kirkuk
|
ASCI +10.75
|
Brent (dated) -0.05
(Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru)