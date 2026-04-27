Zenith Bank Plc has become one of the most watched and rewarding stocks on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), after a strong rally made it the first Nigerian bank to surpass the ₦5 trillion market capitalisation mark.

The achievement comes amid sweeping reforms in the banking sector after the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) directed banks to strengthen their capital bases or risk losing operating licences. The recapitalisation drive led to one of the biggest fundraising exercises in Nigeria’s banking history, with lenders raising an estimated ₦4.65 trillion over two years.

Zenith Bank stood out by raising about ₦350 billion and finishing the exercise with the largest capital base in the industry at roughly ₦614 billion, comfortably above the ₦500 billion minimum required for international banking licences. Analysts said this boosted investor confidence in the lender’s ability to withstand economic shocks and pursue future growth opportunities.

The bank also impressed investors with strong earnings. Despite making impairment provisions of about ₦760 billion for risky loans, Zenith still reported profit after tax of ₦1.04 trillion for the 2025 financial year, retaining its position as Nigeria’s most profitable bank. Market observers said the heavy provisioning reflected prudent risk management and transparency.

Another major attraction was shareholder returns. Zenith doubled its dividend payout from ₦5 per share to ₦10 per share, signalling management’s confidence in earnings sustainability and liquidity strength. Analysts said the move reassured investors despite the challenging operating environment.

The lender’s efficiency metrics have also supported market sentiment. Industry figures showed Zenith spends about ₦32 to generate every ₦100 of income, well below many peers with cost-to-income ratios above 50 per cent. Its capital adequacy ratio of around 36 per cent is more than double the 15 per cent regulatory minimum, while non-performing loans remain moderate at about 4.2 per cent.

On valuation, analysts noted the stock still trades at around four times earnings, suggesting further upside potential despite its recent rally. Since Dame Adaora Umeoji became Group Managing Director and Chief Executive in June 2024, Zenith’s share price has risen from about ₦44 to above ₦127 in recent sessions.

The stock has also gained support from expectations that Nigeria’s planned return to the FTSE Russell Frontier Market Index in September 2026 could attract fresh foreign inflows into large-cap equities.

With strong profitability, robust capital buffers, consistent dividends and improving investor sentiment, Zenith Bank has become a benchmark stock on the NGX.

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