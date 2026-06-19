KUWAIT - Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) plans to raise the country's oil production to two million barrels per day (bpd) within a week, amid the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz under a US-Iran peace agreement, said KPC's Deputy Chairman and CEO Sheikh Nawaf Saud Al-Sabah.

In a press statement carried by Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), Sheikh Nawaf elaborated that pre-war production levels could be restored within weeks once regular international commercial shipping to Kuwaiti ports has resumed.

He underlined that the Kuwaiti oil sector has carried out essential repairs to damaged energy infrastructure, thus contributing to regaining production capacities at a faster pace than previously estimated.

The KPC official added that the Corporation would immediately lift all force majeure notices issued during the war in a move that reflects the sector's readiness for a phased-out resumption of normal operations and supplies.