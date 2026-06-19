SINGAPORE - Kuwait Petroleum Corp is offering crude for July delivery via a tender, a ​document showed on Friday, ⁠after lifting force majeure and announcing plans to ramp ‌up output.

The producer is offering Kuwait Export Crude with each cargo at 2 ​million barrels, according to the document.

They will be sold at a differential ​to the ​average Oman and Dubai price quotes on a delivered ex-ship basis, it said.

The tender will close on Tuesday with ⁠bids remaining valid until Wednesday. KPC said on Thursday that all force majeure notices issued during the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran have been lifted with immediate effect, the government communication centre reported on X.

The country's ​oil ‌production would increase ⁠to 2 ⁠million barrels per day (bpd) within a week, coinciding with the opening of the Strait ​of Hormuz and resumption of commercial shipping, it ‌added.

Kuwait exported about 1.2 million bpd ⁠of crude on average in the first two months of this year, which plummeted to near zero in April, data from shiptracker Kpler showed.

Its exports so far this month remained a small fraction of pre-war levels, although the state energy firm has joined other Middle Eastern producers, such as Abu Dhabi National Oil Co, in marketing their oil loaded onboard ships with ‌transponders switched off and conducting ship-to-ship (STS) transfer just outside the Strait ⁠of Hormuz.

Last week, KPC sold 4 ​million barrels of crude for June delivery via a tender.

The cargoes were loaded via STS at Oman's Sohar area onto Very Large Crude ​Carriers Sea ‌Ruby and Maran Atalanta, which are heading to ⁠China, Kpler data showed.

(Reporting by ​Florence Tan and Siyi Liu; Editing by Harikrishnan Nair)