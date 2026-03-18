Diriyah Company, the developer shaping the future of Saudi Arabia’s most iconic destination, has announced that it has achieved a major construction milestone with the completion of pouring of 7,193 cu m of concrete within a record 15.5 hours for the Gyratory Tunnel Extension in the second development phase of the Diriyah development masterplan.

With this key achievement, DG II Gyratory Tunnel Extension Project has set a new concrete pouring record, said Diriyah Company in its LinkedIn post.

Located to the west of capital Riyadh and 25km from King Khalid International Airport, the DG II Gyratory Tunnel Extension is a 700-m-long extension to the original road tunnel from the gyratory system beneath the Diriyah Square development. The project is being implemented by the Diriyah Gate Development Authority.

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