Leading global property and lifestyle advisory firm BlackBrick Property has launched a new, complimentary advisory service designed to support anyone currently involved in a property transaction related to Dubai.

The service also includes transactions not handled by the agency. The initiative aims to provide credible, independent guidance to clients based in the UAE and internationally during a period of uncertainty.

Through the programme, Matthew Bate, Founder and CEO of BlackBrick Property, will personally review property agreements and offer an independent overview of contractual obligations, drawing on the experience of his team of legal and mortgage experts to include an assessment of market positioning, valuation and potential transaction scenarios. The service, offered without charge, reflects BlackBrick’s belief that the current market environment calls for measured, experience-led advice. It also mirrors BlackBrick’s role as a lifestyle-centric organisation focused on the needs of Dubai’s families and residential communities, as well as those looking to relocate to the UAE from overseas.

“Moments of uncertainty can be unsettling for clients navigating complex property transactions, especially when they may be overseas owing to schools operating on distance learning.” said Matthew Bate. “Our role is to bring our deep experience to bear, to help people understand their position and check their rights in order to make informed, confident decisions. We strongly believe in the resilience of Dubai’s residential property market, and wish to support our communities today and in the months to come. We understand that this is sometimes as simple as trusted and friendly advice offered without obligation.”

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