Damac Properties, a leading private real estate developer in the UAE and the Middle East, has announced the launch of the sixth and final tower of Chelsea Residences by Damac, following the exceptional sell-out performance of the first five towers.

Developed in partnership with Chelsea Football Club, the landmark project has seen strong demand from investors and end-users, reinforcing the appeal of its waterfront location, branded residential proposition and lifestyle-led design.

The launch of the final tower now presents the last opportunity to own an apartment within the world’s first football-branded residence, said the developer.

Chelsea Residences by Damac offers a unique proposition, combining branded real estate, all sea-view apartments and curated amenities centered around football, wellness and resort-style living.

The Tower C within the development has a limited number of units available for sale, including one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom residences. Prices start at AED 2.56 million, with sizes starting from 827 sq ft, it stated.

On the overwhelming response, Amira Sajwani, Managing Director, said: “Chelsea Residences by Damac brings together an iconic global football brand, a prime waterfront setting and Damac’s signature approach to luxury living.”

“With the launch of the final tower, investors have a rare opportunity to be part of a distinctive seafront community defined by panoramic sea views, wellness-led amenities and a lifestyle inspired by performance, leisure and resort-style living,” she stated.

Apart from the unobstructed views of the sea and the Dubai skyline, residents also enjoy access to several amenities including the UAE’s only rooftop football pitch, a stunning blue-sand beach inspired by the team colours, a beach club and Athlete Training Centre, she added.-TradeArabia News Service

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