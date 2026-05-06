ABU DHABI - EasyLease, the UAE’s leading provider of integrated mobility solutions and a subsidiary of IHC, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Empala, a UAE-based electric vehicle mobility company focused on transforming last-mile delivery through purpose-built electric motorbikes, to conduct a proof of concept programme for electric delivery bikes within EasyLease’s last mile delivery and fleet management operations.

Under the MoU, electric delivery bikes supplied by Empala will be utilised within selected live delivery routes.

The programme is designed to generate operational and performance data under real delivery conditions, enabling EasyLease to evaluate the suitability of electric bikes alongside its existing fleet.

The agreement provides a defined framework for managing the proof of concept, including operational oversight, performance assessment, and fleet integration considerations, consistent with EasyLease’s disciplined approach to introducing new vehicle categories into active operations.

Charbel Kobrianos, Deputy CEO of EasyLease, commented, “Last mile delivery demands vehicles that are reliable, cost efficient, and suited to intensive urban use. The electric bikes tested during the trial will provide useful operational insight into where this category can perform effectively within delivery fleets, and how it may fit within the broader vehicle mix we manage across the Group.”

Alexander Magid, Deputy CEO of Empala, stated, “Last-mile delivery in the UAE operates at an intensity that demands purpose-built solutions. Empala was built on the belief that electric can outperform petrol for delivery operators, on cost, on reliability, and on the demands of daily urban use.

Working with EasyLease provides an opportunity to test the Empala bike in live delivery conditions and generate practical operational insight. We look forward to our cooperation and contribution to the Road 2.0 vision for a sustainable, renewable energy-powered mobility ecosystem.”

The initiative supports EasyLease’s ongoing efforts to diversify its mobility portfolio and assess lower emission alternatives across its delivery and logistics operations, while maintaining operational efficiency and service reliability for clients across the UAE.