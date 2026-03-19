RIYADH — Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defense said air defenses intercepted and destroyed four ballistic missiles launched toward Riyadh, with debris falling across parts of the capital but no injuries or damage reported.

Brig. Gen. Turki Al-Malki, the ministry’s official spokesperson, said initial assessments indicate no casualties, despite debris landing in multiple locations following the interception.

Earlier, the Ministry of Defense confirmed that air defense systems were actively responding to a ballistic threat over the capital, while Civil Defense issued an early warning alert after loud sounds were heard.

The developments come amid escalating regional tensions and coincided with a regional ministerial meeting involving Arab and Islamic foreign ministers to coordinate positions on fast-moving developments affecting Gulf security.

In a separate incident, the ministry said air defenses also intercepted and destroyed two drones approaching the Diplomatic Quarter in western Riyadh.

Al-Malki added that Saudi defenses intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles targeting the Eastern Province earlier on Wednesday.

Over the past hours, a total of 19 hostile drones were also intercepted in the Eastern Province, according to the ministry.

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