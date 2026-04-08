Messe Frankfurt Saudi Arabia, organiser of Automechanika Riyadh, Saudi Arabia’s leading regional automotive aftermarket trade event, has announced the postponement of the upcoming edition.

Originally scheduled to take place from May 4 to 6, 2026, the event will now focus on its return to the kingdom in 2027.

The decision follows a careful and ongoing assessment of the current regional environment and prioritises the safety, wellbeing, and confidence of customers, partners, and staff, while ensuring the event maintains the full international scale, high-calibre, and value for which the global Automechanika brand is renowned, a statement said.

Martyn Cox, Show Director at Messe Frankfurt Middle East (MFME), commented: “This is not a decision we have taken lightly. Automechanika Riyadh has quickly established itself as an important platform for the Saudi automotive aftermarket. However, our responsibility is to bring the industry together in a way that is safe, commercially valuable, and truly international in scale. In the current environment, and with the event only weeks away, this decision ensures we can deliver the strongest possible business outcomes for our exhibitors, partners, and visitors.”

Automechanika Riyadh is part of the global Automechanika network and plays a key role in connecting manufacturers, distributors, service providers, and buyers across the country’s rising automotive sector. Chris Lee, Portfolio Director for Mobility & Logistics at MFME added: “We have taken the decision to focus on returning with a stronger, larger and more impactful event in 2027, one that reflects the ambition of the Saudi market and the strength of the global Automechanika brand.”

Messe Frankfurt Saudi Arabia remains fully committed to the long-term development of Automechanika Riyadh and to supporting the growth of the automotive aftermarket sector in Saudi Arabia, in line with Vision 2030. Further information regarding the new 2027 dates will be released in due course, it said.

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