RIYADH — The Transport General Authority (TGA) has launched a new route for self-driving vehicles to transport passengers, connecting Hayat Mall and Riyadh Gallery in the city of Riyadh. The self-driving vehicles will operate daily under direct regulatory and technical supervision, ensuring a safe and innovative mobility experience for users in the capital city.

This initiative forms part of TGA’s broader plans to expand the service across multiple locations in the Kingdom as well as to support the adoption of smart solutions within the transportation sector.

The TGA stated that the vehicles are equipped with advanced safety and sensing technologies, including sensors, cameras, and intelligent systems capable of monitoring roads and surrounding conditions, as well as responding dynamically to traffic changes. These technologies, combined with sophisticated control systems, enhance driving efficiency and reduce the likelihood of human error.

“The launch of this route represents a continuation of the authority’s efforts to advance self-driving vehicle services, elevate safety and operational efficiency standards, and integrate cutting-edge technological solutions,” the authority said in a statement.

This initiative aligns with the objectives of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy and the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, which aim to establish a smart and sustainable transportation ecosystem.

The launch follows the successful completion of a previous phase, during which the vehicles conducted more than 1,700 trips, transported over 3,000 passengers, and covered a total distance exceeding 30,000 kilometers.

This demonstrates the success of the experiment and readiness for further expansion of the service, with additional routes expected to be introduced in the near future.

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