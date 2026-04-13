RIYADH — The Ministry of Commerce has recalled 33,250 Toyota and Lexus vehicles due to a programming fault that increases the risk of accidents.

The Ministry explained that a malfunction in the software of the vehicles’ electronic control unit — responsible for parking assistance — may cause the rearview camera display not to appear on the screen when shifting into reverse.

This issue increases the risk of accidents while reversing.

The fault affects multiple Toyota and Lexus models from 2022 to 2025 which include the Land Cruiser, Crown, LX600, Prado, LC500, Mirai, Highlander, Camry, LS500/LS500h, RX, UX, NX, and ES.

The Ministry urged customers to verify whether their vehicles are included in the recall by checking their VIN through Recalls.sa.

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