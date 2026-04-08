Israel supports U.S. ​President Donald Trump's ⁠decision to suspend strikes against ‌Iran for two weeks, but said the ​ceasefire does not include Lebanon, Prime Minister Benjamin ​Netanyahu's office said ​on Wednesday.

The office said Israel backed the U.S. move provided ⁠Tehran immediately opens the straits and stops attacks against the United States, Israel and countries in the region. The remarks ​came ‌after Washington ⁠announced a ⁠two-week suspension of strikes against Iran as part ​of efforts to de-escalate ‌the conflict and open ⁠a window for negotiations.

Israel also said it supports U.S. efforts to ensure Iran no longer poses a nuclear, missile or "terror" threat to U.S., Israel and Iran's Arab neighbours, adding that Washington had told Israel it ‌was committed to achieving their shared ⁠goals in upcoming negotiations. Iran said ​on Wednesday negotiations with the U.S. would begin on Friday, April 10 ​in Islamabad.

(Reporting ‌by Enas Alashray and ⁠Ahmed Tolba; Editing ​by Christian Schmollinger and Lincoln Feast.)