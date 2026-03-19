RIYADH - Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said that trust in Iran has been “completely shattered,” stressing that Tehran cannot be considered a partner while continuing its current behavior.

Speaking at a press conference following a ministerial meeting in Riyadh with Arab and Islamic foreign ministers on Thursday, Prince Faisal said Iran’s actions demonstrate that it does not believe in genuine dialogue with neighboring countries, but instead relies on pressure and political and security coercion.

He described Iranian attacks on neighboring countries and maritime navigation as a dangerous escalation and a clear violation of international law, noting that participants at the meeting agreed on the need to halt these attacks and strongly condemn Iran’s destabilizing behavior.

The foreign minister said the meeting underscored the importance of halting Iranian attacks on naval vessels and attacks on neighboring states, adding that Tehran’s actions reflect a persistent strategy aimed at undermining regional security and stability through pressure and the use of militias.

Prince Faisal said Iran had “pre-planned” these attacks, indicating they were not isolated incidents but part of a systematic policy of escalation. He added that such behavior contradicts the principles of good neighborliness, international agreements and even the teachings of Islam.

He stressed that Iran continues to adopt a hostile approach toward its regional neighbors, committing acts of aggression while simultaneously seeking solidarity from others.

The minister dismissed Iranian justifications as unconvincing, describing them as attempts to cover up a broader policy of coercion, and warned that continued miscalculations would carry political and broader consequences for Tehran.

Prince Faisal said Saudi Arabia reserves the right to take necessary measures when needed, emphasizing that appropriate decisions will be made at the right time.

“Iran is mistaken if it believes Gulf states are incapable of responding,” he said, adding that countries in the region know how to protect their security and defend their interests.

He called on Iran to reconsider its policies and halt actions that are pushing the region toward further escalation, holding Tehran responsible for rising tensions, threats to maritime navigation and attacks on neighboring countries.

Prince Faisal noted that Saudi Arabia had extended a hand of cooperation to Iran through the Beijing Agreement, seeking to open a new chapter focused on stability and development. However, he said Tehran chose confrontation and expansion of influence over cooperation.

“The Kingdom sought sincerely to create a more stable regional environment, but Iran’s actions show that its priority is not development, but managing crises and exporting tensions,” he said.

He also pointed to the targeting of Riyadh during the presence of Gulf and Islamic diplomats, saying the attack carried clear escalation signals and demonstrated Iran’s intent to send hostile messages even during active diplomatic engagement.

The foreign minister stressed that Iran “will not stop” unless confronted with a firm position, reiterating that Saudi Arabia does not fear escalation and retains the right to respond militarily if necessary to protect its sovereignty and regional stability.

He rejected Iran’s claims of supporting Islamic causes, noting that Tehran has targeted multiple Muslim countries, including Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, the UAE, Jordan, Azerbaijan, Turkey and Lebanon.

Prince Faisal also dismissed Iranian arguments linking attacks to US presence in the region, saying such claims are not credible given that targets included countries and facilities unrelated to that justification.

He warned that continued attacks on Saudi energy infrastructure would have consequences beyond the Kingdom, affecting global markets and economic stability.

Concluding his remarks, Prince Faisal said Iran has repeatedly engaged in actions followed by denial, describing it as a pattern that poses ongoing security challenges not only to neighboring countries but to the entire region.

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