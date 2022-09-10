PHOTO
The first step in this process has been the establishment of Islamic banking industry on a country-by-country basis. In several regions, this sector has seen great success, capturing up to 25% of banking market shares as is the case for Malaysia
Perhaps the most significant sub-theme of the report, beyond connecting the academic and business worlds, is opening a channel for dialogue between professionals in different countries in the Islamic finance industry. Many of our authors have raised proposals to improve cross-border investing and harmonize Shariah opinions and frameworks for contracts and governance, which will bring collective benefits for the industry everywhere.
Access the full report to find out:
- Trends and Product Development in the Islamic Capital Market;
- Shariah Governance and Legal Frameworks;
- Shariah Issues in Islamic Capital Market Instruments;
- Innovation in Islamic Capital Market Products;
- Case Studies on the Intersection of Shariah and Prevailing Legal Frameworks; and
- The Way Forward.