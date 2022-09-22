PHOTO
Saudi Arabia’s financial industry landscape is made up of major components that include banking, insurance, finance companies, Sukuk, investment funds, and Waqf.
The Saudi Islamic finance industry is the largest globally by asset size. The major components of the industry totaled $842 billion by the end of 2020. Industry assets grew despite the economic fallout and financial market volatility that ensued as the Covid-19 pandemic emerged. This remarkable growth was boosted by a surge in Shariah-compliant financing, serving as evidence of the Islamic finance industry’s resilience.
Access the full report to find out:
- Trends and developments in Saudi Arabia’s Islamic finance ecosystem;
- Key segments driving Saudi Arabia’s status as a powerhouse for Islamic finance, including Islamic banking, sukuk, and social finance tools such as Waqf;
- Islamic fintech landscape in Saudi Arabia;
- Key regulatory initiatives driving Islamic finance in Saudi Arabia;
- Key stakeholders’ views on Saudi Arabia’s Islamic finance sector; and
- The outlook for Saudi Arabia’s Islamic finance ecosystem and its role in Vision 2030.