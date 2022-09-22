Saudi Arabia’s financial industry landscape is made up of major components that include banking, insurance, finance companies, Sukuk, investment funds, and Waqf.

The Saudi Islamic finance industry is the largest globally by asset size. The major components of the industry totaled $842 billion by the end of 2020. Industry assets grew despite the economic fallout and financial market volatility that ensued as the Covid-19 pandemic emerged. This remarkable growth was boosted by a surge in Shariah-compliant financing, serving as evidence of the Islamic finance industry’s resilience.

