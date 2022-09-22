Technology and society are evolving at increasingly fast pace as digitalisation, artificial intelligence (AI), sectoral transformation, increasing social inequality, proactive youth and ageing societies transform the face of the globe.

In collaboration with the Islamic Corporation for the Development of Private Sector (ICD) we break down these six megatrends to highlight the potential within the Islamic finance ecosystem to lead market metamorphosis in the adjustment to these trends.

Our report not only underscores the interrelatedness between technology and society, but identifies the opportunities and solutions anchored in Islamic finance with the most potential to address the challenges we may face.

Access the full report to find out: