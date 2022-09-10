The INCEIF Refinitiv Islamic Finance Knowledge Outlook Report 2020 looks into the development of Islamic finance education and the key opportunities and challenges facing the Islamic education industry.

As of 2018 there were a total 968 Islamic finance education providers in 77 countries around the world. Of the degrees available to aspiring Islamic finance professionals, bachelor’s degrees are the most common offered, with a total 605 available in subjects including Islamic economics, Islamic banking, takaful, and Islamic capital markets. These are mainly offered in Malaysia, Indonesia, Pakistan and the UAE. Diplomas are the second most widely provided, with 83 offered by 75 universities, mainly in Malaysia, the UAE and the UK, at both executive and advanced levels. There has also been a noticeable increase in numbers of Islamic finance courses outside of the traditional markets as the industry expands around the world.

