The Sultanate of Oman imported tea worth RO24 million until the end of October 2025, an increase of 70 percent compared to the same period in 2024.

Kenya is the top tea exporter to the Sultanate of Oman valued at RO13 million.

Karak tea is an extremely popular and culturally significant strong, sweet, spiced milk tea in Oman and the wider Gulf region. It is enjoyed at all times of the day as a social beverage, both by Omanis and expatriates, especially from the South Asian community.

It is available across all cafes and restaurants in Oman for prices starting from 100 baizas.

According to market sources, karak tea is far ahead in terms of popularity compared to other tea types, such as those using tea bags. Even black tea or Sulaimani (prepared without milk) is popular among a section of the society in the Sultanate of Oman.

2026 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

