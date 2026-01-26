MUSCAT - More than 1.29 million customs declarations were processed in 2025, underscoring Oman’s progress in digital transformation under Oman Vision 2040 while maintaining high customs control standards, according to the Directorate-General of Customs.

The department also handled over 1,000 customs cases during the year — a 10 per cent increase compared to 2024 — reflecting heightened vigilance in combating smuggling and reinforcing its evolving role from a regulatory authority to a service-oriented partner supporting the public and business community.

Speaking on the sidelines of International Customs Day, observed annually on January 26, Brigadier General Said bin Khamis al Ghaithi, Director-General of Customs, said the authority continues to introduce innovative solutions that position Omani ports as reliable and competitive gateways for global trade.

“Oman Customs has evolved from its traditional role of revenue collection into an integrated risk management system and a fundamental pillar of national security,” he said. “Strict controls at border crossings help prevent the entry of prohibited goods that threaten public safety.”

He noted that customs authorities recorded over a thousand seizures in 2025, marking a 10 per cent rise from the previous year, demonstrating robust enforcement efforts to ensure a secure environment for citizens and investors.

This year’s International Customs Day is being observed under the theme ‘Customs Protects Society Through Vigilance and Commitment’, highlighting the growing role of customs authorities amid increasing global risks, changing crime patterns and evolving smuggling methods. Customs officers remain the first line of defence at air, land and sea borders.

Brig Gen Al Ghaithi emphasised that customs also plays a key role in economic diversification by enhancing investment attractiveness and facilitating trade flows.

“The Directorate has recorded growth in trade volumes, with non-oil exports rising by 1 per cent and imports increasing by 13 per cent,” he said. “Goods release times have been reduced to record lows — 1 minute 36 seconds at land ports, 1 minute 25 seconds at seaports, and 1 minute 55 seconds at airports — directly supporting the logistics sector and strengthening Oman’s position as a regional trade and re-export hub.”

The Directorate continues to roll out major initiatives, including the Bayan system, which has achieved comprehensive electronic integration with various entities.

Artificial Intelligence is now being incorporated into risk management, customs valuation, post-clearance auditing, and big data analysis through business intelligence tools.

Other key initiatives include the pre-clearance service, allowing procedures to be completed before goods arrive, and the Authorised Economic Operator (AEO) programme, which builds partnerships with compliant companies and grants them global competitive advantages.

The Directorate is also advancing the Secure Customs Corridor initiative, linking ports and airports with free and economic zones such as Duqm, Sohar and Salalah. This ensures faster cargo movement and supports the activation of the International Road Transport (TIR) system, enabling smoother international transit without repeated inspections across countries.

