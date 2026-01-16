MUSCAT: Oman is accelerating reforms across its logistics sector as it sharpens its appeal to foreign investors, with faster clearance timelines, port expansion and digital integration emerging as core pillars of the strategy.

In an interview published in the Oxford Business Group (OBG) MoTCIT/MoCIIP Advisory Report, Eng Khamis bin Mohammed al Shammakhi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology for Transport (MoTCIT), said the sector has already attracted around RO 961.2 million ($2.5 billion) in foreign direct investment.

Investor outreach, he said, has shifted from promotion to problem-solving. “Our approach involves organising workshops every six months, both domestically and internationally, to address challenges such as cold storage and cold chain issues,” he said, adding that these are paired with clinics “aimed at diagnosing and addressing the challenges faced by investors.”

Speed remains a central differentiator. “The Royal Oman Police has issued new mandates that goods must be cleared within two hours after entering the country,” Al Shammakhi said. “A port community system has been introduced, reducing the time required for operations from two days to two hours.”

Ports are being scaled in parallel to absorb higher trade volumes. “Key ports such as Suhar and Salalah are expanding both their infrastructure and service offerings,” he said, pointing to strategic partnerships with global operators, including Hutchison Ports, as drivers of economic activity and trade capacity.

The reforms are already translating into performance gains. According to figures announced at the MoTCIT 13th Media Meeting on January 12, 2026, investment in the logistics sector during the Tenth Five-Year Plan reached approximately RO 3.4 billion, while revenues grew 17.4% in ports, 9.4% in maritime affairs, and 18% in land transport.

Port throughput also rose, with more than 143 million tonnes of cargo handled in 2025, container volumes exceeding 5.1 million TEUs, and over 13,000 vessels calling at Omani ports during the year, the ministry said.

Attention is also turning to the final leg of the supply chain. “Oman is improving last-mile logistics by introducing supportive technologies and regulations,” Al Shammakhi said. “These steps aim to create delivery solutions that are both reliable and scalable.”

Looking ahead, the ministry expects the rollout of the Port Community System in 2026 to mark a further shift, integrating ports, airports, free zones and border points into a single digital logistics environment aligned with Oman Vision 2040.

