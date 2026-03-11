Gulf Air has temporarily repositioned a number of its aircraft as part of its operational planning, in order to ensure continued operational efficiency and enhance its connectivity network for customers.

This step comes as part of strengthening its fleet to support upcoming flights and operational requirements in the period ahead, ensuring the maintenance of service levels for passengers, greater operational flexibility, and the continued delivery of air transport services to the highest standards of quality. -TradeArabia News Service

