The Helicopter Company (THC), a public company owned by the Suadi Public Investment Fund, has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with the Bahrain Ministry of Transportation and Telecommunications during the launch of the National Aviation Strategy (2026–2027) to provide helicopter services between Bahrain and Dammam.

This marks THC’s first international cross-border route, representing a step forward in strengthening regional air connectivity, enabling cross-border collaboration, and advancing the aviation ecosystem across the region

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

MANAMA