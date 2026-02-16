Dr Shaikh Abdulla bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, Minister of Transportation and Telecommunications, announced the launch of the National Aviation Strategy (2026–2027).

The initiative aligns with government efforts to develop the civil aviation sector and enhance its contribution to the national economy, in line with Bahrain Economic Vision 2030, reported BNA.

Dr. Shaikh Abdulla bin Ahmed emphasised that the strategy reflects Bahrain’s commitment to strengthening its position as a leading regional and global aviation hub.

He noted that the strategy was developed through collaborative efforts with public and private sector partners, based on the principle that sustainable success is achieved through joint action and the integration of national efforts.

The Transportation Minister said that the strategy is built on responding to market needs as the primary driver of sector growth.

He emphasised that its objectives focus on establishing a fully integrated aviation ecosystem aligned with international standards; transforming Bahrain International Airport into a global centre of excellence and a preferred hub for commercial and private aviation, as well as maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) and logistics services; and expanding the network of air destinations from 66 to 100 by 2030, thereby supporting GDP growth and creating high-quality employment opportunities for Bahraini citizens.

Dr Shaikh Abdulla bin Ahmed said that implementation of the strategy will rely on three main pillars: enhancing regulatory excellence and governance to ensure safety while meeting market demands; developing operational services to position Bahrain as a preferred aviation destination; and investing in infrastructure, sustainability, and national talent development.

Husain Al Shuail, Undersecretary for Civil Aviation Affairs, noted that the two-year strategy includes actionable initiatives and performance indicators to ensure continuous monitoring and evaluation of its programs and projects.

