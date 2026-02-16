Bahrain’s Transportation and Telecommunications Ministry has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with BeOnd airline.

The agreement aims to enhance cooperation and explore new operational opportunities to support the expansion of the kingdom's air connectivity network.

It was signed by Dr Shaikh Abdulla bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, Minister of Transportation and Telecommunications, on the sidelines of the National Civil Aviation Strategy (2026–2027) launch.

BeOnd, a premium leisure carrier, will explore offering services from Bahrain, connecting Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and North America.

According to reports, the airline plans to operate and base up to ten aircraft in the kingdom by 2030, serving both leisure and business markets.

The company projects an economic contribution of approximately $1.2 billion to $1.5 billion to Bahrain's GDP within its first five years of operations.

Also, the initiative is expected to create more than 1,200 direct jobs and support over 6,000 indirect roles across the tourism, hospitality, and logistics sectors.

