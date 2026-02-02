Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Municipality announced the launch of the thirteenth edition of the International Agricultural Exhibition in Qatar, “AgriteQ 2026,” which will be held under the generous patronage of the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, during the period from 12 to 16 February 2026 at Katara Cultural Village, with wide participation from governmental sectors, private entities, and an elite group of local, regional, and international companies and experts specialized in the agricultural sector.

The exhibition, which is held over an area of more than 40,000 square meters and lasts for five days, embodies its growing status as a leading regional and international platform in the fields of agriculture, food production, sustainability, and agricultural innovation, as well as its role in supporting the achievement of the goals of the State of Qatar’s food security strategy and Qatar National Vision 2030.

In this context, Director of the Department of Agricultural Affairs and Chairman of the Organizing Committee of the Exhibition, Yousef Khalid Al-Khulaifi, affirmed that “AgriteQ 2026” reflects the rapid development witnessed by the agricultural sector in the State of Qatar and embodies the State’s ambitious vision to build an advanced agricultural system based on innovation and sustainability.

He noted that the organization of the exhibition coincides with the launch of the third phase of the National Food Security Strategy 2024–2030, which aims to enhance self-sufficiency and employ the latest agricultural technologies.

For her part, the Director of Public Relations at the Ministry of Municipality and a member of the exhibition’s organizing committee, Faiqa Abdullah Ashkanani, affirmed that the Ministry is implementing a comprehensive media plan to promote the “AgriteQ 2026” exhibition across various media outlets and digital platforms locally, regionally, and internationally. This plan aims to enhance the exhibition’s media presence and highlight its status and importance.

“AgriteQ” returns in its new edition to its distinguished location at Katara after the great success achieved by the 2025 edition, presenting an improved vision, expanded sectors, and an integrated program that keeps pace with national trends in promoting food security, sustainability, and innovation.

The exhibition also features a range of accompanying events that enhance the visitor experience, including the Halal Zone, the Auction Theater, the Animal Tent, the Live Cooking Zone, the Children’s Agricultural Workshops, and “Qatar Lens,” in addition to the Farmers’ Market, the Honey Market, the Dates Market, the Flower Market, and areas dedicated to food and beverages.

