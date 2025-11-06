ABU DHABI: Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to the UAE President, stated that under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE has established itself as a soft power instrumental in shaping the future of the region and the world. He attributed this success to a policy that balances steadfast principles with strategic resilience when navigating global challenges.

He was speaking at a keynote session titled ‘The Geopolitical Scene and the UAE's Global Narrative’, organised as part of the UAE Government Annual Meetings 2025 and attended by H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority.

Gargash said: “The UAE’s global narrative is based on three main pillars: Promoting peace and stability through dialogue and diplomacy; driving sustainable development through economic and tech partnerships; and instilling the values of human solidarity, tolerance and cultural openness as elements of the UAE national identity.”

Gargash added: “The UAE has successfully built a unique model of soft power that blends economic impact, humanitarian role, and cultural and diplomatic presence. Such an approach has made the UAE a trusted international partner in efforts to find solutions to the world's most pressing challenges.”

He emphasized that the UAE, guided by its leadership’s vision, is moving toward more achievements, locally and globally, to further establish its standing and amplify its impact. He noted that the UAE bases its domestic and foreign policies on an approach characterised by trust in its people and keenness to sustain growth, prosperity and stability.

He highlighted the current geopolitical shifts, explaining that the world is undergoing a recalibration of its power centres, a shift in alliance patterns, and a surge in transnational challenges like pandemics, climate change, and regional conflicts.

He added that we are also witnessing unprecedented technological advances in key sectors that will profoundly reshape the structure of nations, their sovereign decisions, and the nature of governance.

In light of such dynamics, the UAE stands out through its clear vision, high preparedness, adaptability, and capacity for influence. This position is driven by a steadfast mission rooted in leveraging these global shifts to advance human development, sustain prosperity, and reinforce peace and security, both regionally and globally.

Gargash stressed that the UAE’s foreign policy leverages its economy to serve politics, peace, and stability, seeking to build balanced relationships with all global powers founded on shared interests and mutual respect. He noted that the UAE views alliances strategically and aims to build a multilateral international network to amplify its positive influence on global issues.

Elaborating on the UAE's role in supporting stability, His Excellency Gargash highlighted the country's mediation efforts, humanitarian aid, and development initiatives. He affirmed the UAE's belief that true security is achieved not through power alone, but through an approach that includes development, education, and community empowerment. To this end, the UAE has become a key player in the global humanitarian ecosystem.

The UAE has played a leading role in aid and humanitarian efforts to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people in Gaza, providing USD 2.57 billion in aid over 2 years.

On mediating efforts, he cited the outstanding results of the UAE's mediation between Russia and Ukraine as a prime example, where 17 successful mediations led to the exchange of 4,641 captives.