Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, has launched a Dubai Digital Cloud project aimed at creating an agile and reliable digital infrastructure in the emirate.

The project will be implemented by Digital Dubai, Microsoft and Moro Hub – a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (PJSC).

Under the terms of the partnerships, Moro Digital Data Hub will provide cloud services through its platform, Moro Cloud. The platform helps reduce overall costs of IT infrastructure in Dubai and provides a system of emerging technologies and cloud services to support digital transformation.

Sheikh Hamdan said the growing pace of Dubai’s digital transformation has significantly boosted the performance of government operations.

The city’s ability to provide citizens, residents and visitors with an exceptional digital experience has reinforced its reputation as the world’s best city to live, work and visit, he added.

The Dubai Digital Cloud project consists of multiple digital clouds designed to provide flexibility and operational efficiency, while offering solutions from private to public clouds. It also includes multiple service providers, who will work to enhance services and boost their competitiveness, providing government entities with multiple service provider options.

Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Director General of Digital Dubai, said: “The project demonstrates the effective partnership and collaboration between the public and private sectors, which sets the stage for a holistic and integrated digital life for everyone.”

“It will also empower Dubai Government entities in their digital transformation, providing them with the tools and knowledge necessary to achieve their goals, and roll out cloud computing technologies to deliver best-in-class government services,” he added.

Microsoft and Digital Dubai will collaborate to support the project by leveraging the Microsoft Azure cloud computing platform and providing platforms dedicated to government entities, in order to ensure the highest levels of security, governance and compliance with Digital Dubai’s policies and regulations.

(Writing by Seban Scaria; editing by Daniel Luiz)

