MGB, a leading construction, property development and industrialised building system (IBS) precast concrete manufacturer, said it has secured a key contract from leading Saudi developer Roshn for the construction of 75 villas at its mixed-use development Marafy being set up under its Al Arous Development Project.

Located in the north of Jeddah, Marafy will accommodate more than 130,000 residents with a manmade canal at its heart – the first of its kind in Saudi Arabia.

On completion, Marafy's canal, which runs 11km long and 100m wide, will connect and extend the Obhur Creek. This navigable canal is the first to be built in Saudi Arabia, and will be flanked by multiple districts, including Roshn’s Al Arous.

Al Arous is Roshn’s first integrated community in Jeddah spanning 4 million sq m across three phases featuring more than 18,000 homes.

The RM34.7 million ($8.7 million) contract was awarded to the Malaysian group's indirect unit, MGB International For Industry, by ROSHN Group Company.

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