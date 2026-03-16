DOHA: Qatar Chamber Board Member and Chairman of the Industry Committee Abdulrahman Al Ansari presided over a meeting on Sundayat the Chamber’s headquarters, in the presence of committee members.

The meeting discussed the challenges facing the industrial sector under the current circumstances and reviewed a number of proposals to address them. It also examined several key issues related to the sector, including the strategic stock of essential goods, obstacles to the availability of certain raw materials, rising shipping costs, and the suspension of some export operations, as well as logistical challenges and labour shortages.

During the meeting, Al Ansari said that the session comes within the framework of emergency meetings of the Chamber’s sectoral committees, held under the directives of HE Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim Al Thani, Chairman of the Chamber, to identify the challenges facing the private sector and coordinate with the relevant authorities to address them.

He praised the state’s efforts to address economic challenges, particularly in ensuring the availability of strategic goods, raw materials, and food supplies, especially through the establishment of direct shipping lines with operational ports in the region.

Committee members stressed the importance of unifying shipping rates and providing banking facilities, including the postponement of loan installments for local companies.

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