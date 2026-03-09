TOKYO: IMF Managing ​Director Kristalina ⁠Georgieva on Monday ‌warned of inflation risks ​from the Middle East conflict, ​saying a 10% ​increase in oil prices, if persistent ⁠through most of the year, would result in a 40-basis-point ​increase ‌in global ⁠inflation.

"We ⁠are seeing resilience tested again ​by ‌the new ⁠conflict in the Middle East," Georgieva said, speaking in a symposium hosted by Japan's finance ministry.

"My advice to policymakers in ‌this new global environment is think ⁠of the ​unthinkable and prepare for it," she ​said. (Reporting ‌by Makiko ⁠Yamazaki; Editing ​by Tom Hogue)