Sharjah: The 43rd edition of the “Ramadan Nights 2026” exhibition will open tomorrow, Tuesday, at Expo Centre Sharjah, promising an enriching cultural experience that blends festivity and shopping.

Organised by Expo Centre Sharjah with the support of Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the 13-day exhibition will run until 22 March. More than 210 exhibitors representing upwards of 700 international and local brands will take part, offering promotional deals and discounts of more than 75 per cent for residents and visitors alike.

“Ramadan Nights” attracts more than 150,000 visitors annually from across Sharjah and beyond. Forming part of the Sharjah Ramadan Festival, the exhibition features a comprehensive programme of entertainment, cultural, and heritage activities, along with interactive competitions designed to engage visitors.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to enter prize draws featuring valuable prizes. Furthermore, they can relish in a culinary experience at the “Iftar Corner” that serves a curated selection of delectable local, regional, and international cuisines, including signature oriental desserts and traditional dishes.

This year’s edition coincides with the UAE’s ‘Year of Family’, highlighting the exhibition’s role in strengthening family bonds, reinforcing community ties, and preserving authentic Emirati heritage through a distinctive Ramadan experience.

A key highlight of Ramadan Nights 2026 is the “Heritage Village” which hosts a variety of heritage, artistic, and religious activities that reflect the spiritual essence of the holy month.

Visitors can explore an impressive collection of traditional crafts presented by productive families and home-based entrepreneurs. The displays include traditional garments, Ramadan beverages and dishes, handmade products and handicrafts, incense, Arabian fragrances, palm-frond crafts, different varieties of dates, and Arabic coffee.

Presented within a vibrant festive atmosphere, these offerings contribute to enhancing the overall visitor experience, fostering social cohesion, and encouraging cultural engagement, while supporting small and medium-sized enterprises and preserving cultural assets.

Spanning more than 18,000 square metres, the Ramadan Nights exhibition serves as a key platform for stimulating retail activity. It consistently attracts large numbers of shoppers each year, drawn by extensive promotional campaigns and discounts on a broad selection of products.

Products on display range from fashion, cosmetics, perfumes, and personal care products to electronics, home furnishings, décor, textiles, and sportswear, stationery, food items, flowers, and children’s toys. These products will be offered by a wide range of major shopping centres and retail outlets participating in the exhibition, featuring a distinguished selection of leading brands.

This year’s edition also features a dedicated children’s area, equipped with an array of recreational games that enhance the visitor experience and encourage family engagement.

The exhibition will open daily from 5pm to 1am, and from 3pm to midnight during the Eid holiday. It positions itself as a key family-oriented destination, offering a wide range of products and services that cater to the needs of the broader community.

