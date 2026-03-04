Muscat: In the spirit of Ramadan and in support of local businesses, Sohar International invites the community to the second edition of “Sohar International Souq – Layali Al Mouj”, taking place from Thursday, 5 March to Saturday, 7 March 2026, at the picturesque Al Mouj Marina from 7pm to 12 midnight. The three-night Ramadan souq offers a warm and vibrant setting where families and friends can gather after Iftar to explore, shop, and celebrate the season.

“Sohar International Souq – Layali Al Mouj” will be officially inaugurated by H.E. Halima bint Rashid Al Zarriyah, Chairperson of the Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises Development (ASMED), underscoring the initiative’s alignment with national economic diversification priorities. This year’s edition will host approximately 150 participants, including 100 SMEs across diverse sectors such as food, fashion, lifestyle, and creative industries, alongside 50 young entrepreneurs featured within a dedicated Children’s Corner.

Commenting on the initiative, Abdulwahid Mohamed Al Murshidi, Chief Executive Officer of Sohar International, stated: “Small and medium enterprises are central to building a resilient and diversified economy. In Oman, strengthening this segment is essential to advancing private sector competitiveness and long-term national growth. The Sohar International Souq – Layali Al Mouj reflects our commitment to going beyond financing by enabling structured market access for Omani businesses. As Oman progresses toward the objectives of Vision 2040, expanding opportunities for SMEs to connect directly with consumers is critical to sustainable economic development.”

Set against the serene marina waterfront, “Layali Al Mouj” brings together a curated selection of local entrepreneurs, artisanal brands, and homegrown concepts, featuring unique gifts, handcrafted products, specialty treats, and thoughtfully designed pieces perfect for Ramadan and Eid. With its festive evening ambience, illuminated marina views, and community-focused atmosphere, the Souq offers a welcoming space to support Omani businesses while embracing the spirit of the Holy Month. More than a marketplace, it is a celebration of local talent, shared moments, and the generosity that defines Ramadan.

During the Souq, the Bank will host a dedicated pavilion to engage visitors and entrepreneurs, offering advisory insights and showcasing tailored banking solutions that support SMEs at various stages of development. Guests registering at the Bank’s stall will also have the opportunity to enter prize draws. The opening evening will feature a Qaranqasho celebration with interactive activities and community engagement, further enhancing the Souq’s economic and social impact.

Through the Sohar International Souq – Layali Al Mouj, the Bank advances a balanced strategy that integrates commercial enablement with sustainable ecosystem development—reaffirming its role as a national partner in strengthening Oman’s SME landscape.

The participation of emerging youth entrepreneurs forms part of this year’s broader Souq framework, proudly supported by Sohar International as a sponsor. This segment aligns with the Bank’s CSR-driven commitment to SME development, recognizing that nurturing entrepreneurial awareness and financial literacy at an early stage represents an investment in the nation’s future productive capacity. Through this initiative, Sohar International reinforces its role not only as a financial institution, but as an ecosystem enabler—creating structured opportunities for Omani businesses to expand market reach, enhance visibility, and accelerate commercial growth.

