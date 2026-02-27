Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Riyadh will host an unprecedented concentration of global energy dialogue this April as Energy Week in Riyadh convenes ministers, policymakers, industry leaders, investors and technical experts for a coordinated series of high-level meetings and strategic forums.

Taking place from 26–30 April 2026, Energy Week in Riyadh aligns major international and regional platforms within a single week, creating a structured environment for policy dialogue, market exchange and cross-sector collaboration at a pivotal moment for the global energy system.

In tandem, the 25th WPC Energy Congress will be held in the Kingdom for the first time in its 93-year history. Under the theme “Pathways to an Energy Future for All,” the Congress is expected to welcome more than 25,000 participants from over 100 countries to examine secure, inclusive and sustainable energy pathways shaped by regional realities and global cooperation.

Confirmed components of Energy Week in Riyadh include the IEF17 Ministerial Meeting of the International Energy Forum, the GCC Energy Ministers Meeting, the OAPEC High-Level Workshop on the efforts of Arab oil and gas producing countries in energy transformation, the OAPEC Technical Seminar focused on reducing carbon emissions in downstream petroleum industries, and the presentation of the 2026 OPEC Annual Statistical Bulletin, a globally recognised reference on oil and gas market dynamics.

Together, these engagements integrate policy dialogue, market data and technical exchange within a single coordinated framework, positioning Riyadh as a focal point for international energy discussion during a defining period of transformation.

The 25th WPC Energy Congress will take place at the Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Center and is expected to convene heads of state, ministers, CEOs, energy experts, academics, engineers and international media. The five-day programme will provide a neutral platform for debate on energy security, supply resilience, responsible production and the integration of lower-carbon systems, while recognising the continued role of oil and gas in energy access and economic development.

The Executive Programme will feature Ministerial Dialogues addressing global energy governance and policy frameworks, alongside high-level plenaries and strategic sessions examining market outlooks, investment dynamics, transformation pathways and emerging innovation.

The Technical Programme spans five thematic blocks and 31 specialist forums, covering primary energy supply, infrastructure transformation, emerging fuels and molecules, leadership and advanced technologies focused on safety, efficiency and emissions performance.

Complementing these discussions, the Special Programme introduces interactive formats including the Debate Series, Knowledge Sprint and Energy Hackathon, designed to broaden participation across generations and disciplines. Dedicated tracks on Young Professionals, Women in Energy, the Circular Carbon Economy, Social Responsibility, and AI and Digitalisation reinforce the human and technological dimensions of energy transformation.

A 50,000-square-metre exhibition will host more than 300 companies showcasing energy technologies and solutions, from renewables and hydrogen infrastructure to digital systems and low-carbon innovation.

With just over 60 days remaining, international registrations continue to accelerate as leaders and professionals confirm participation in what is set to be a defining week for global energy dialogue.

Delegate registration is now open, with early rates available until 31st March 2026.

https://wpcenergy2026.org/register/delegates-registration/

About Energy Week in Riyadh

Energy Week in Riyadh brings together a coordinated series of high-level ministerial meetings, institutional forums and industry platforms within a single week, enabling integrated dialogue across policy, markets, technology and investment.

Taking place in April 2026, the week aligns regional and international engagements to foster collaboration between producing, consuming and transit nations, industry leaders and technical experts at a pivotal moment for global energy systems.

About the 25th WPC Energy Congress

Held in tandem with Energy Week in Riyadh, the 25th WPC Energy Congress is the flagship event of the World Petroleum Council and will be hosted in Saudi Arabia for the first time. The Congress provides a neutral and inclusive platform for global energy stakeholders to advance practical pathways toward a secure, sustainable and inclusive energy future.

For media inquiries, please contact:

WPCGlobal@talesandheads.com