Dubai – Young UAE-based students and first-time entrepreneurs are given a platform to develop and showcase early-stage business ideas through Red Bull Basement 2026, a global innovation programme delivered locally in partnership with DIFC Innovation Hub and Dubai Economy & Tourism.

Active in more than 40 countries, Red Bull Basement connects early-stage innovators to the tools, mentorship and industry expertise required to transform raw ideas into viable startup concepts. The journey culminates in a UAE National Final and a global showcase in Silicon Valley.

This year’s UAE edition centres on turning early concepts into functional prototypes. Participants will leverage advanced AI and development tools including Microsoft 365 Copilot, Microsoft Azure and the GitHub Student Developer Pack, progressing through a structured development programme designed to reflect real-world startup environments. The focus: feasibility, scalability and measurable impact.

The UAE National Final will be judged by a panel drawn from the country’s fintech, blockchain and economic development sectors:

Lana Sawiris, CEO of Moniify, bringing expertise in fintech product development and scaling.

Dr. Marwan Al Zarouni, CEO of Dubai Blockchain Centre (DET), a key architect of Dubai’s blockchain and Web3 ecosystem.

Mohammed Albalooshi, CEO of DIFC Innovation Hub, driving fintech growth and startup acceleration in the region.

Together, the panel brings experience in product development, decentralised technologies and government-led innovation, offering participants exposure to how emerging ideas are evaluated in commercial and policy-driven settings.

The UAE-winning individual or team will go on to represent the nation at the Red Bull Basement World Final in Silicon Valley, competing alongside innovators from over 40 countries for global exposure, investor access and the opportunity to secure USD 100,000 in equity-free funding.

By bridging student innovation with industry and government ecosystems, Red Bull Basement 2026 reinforces the UAE’s broader ambition to cultivate homegrown entrepreneurial talent and position the country as a launchpad for globally competitive startups.