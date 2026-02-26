Dubai: The Emirati Human Resources Development Council (EHRDC) in Dubai organised the Aviation Talents 33 - Emiratisation Agenda Retreat, in partnership with various aviation sector entities. The event forms part of the Council’s ongoing efforts to boost the Emiratisation of pivotal roles across the sector, which is regarded as one of the strategic contributors to Dubai’s economy. It also aligns with the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33) and the UAE Centennial 2071, which seeks to establish a prosperous knowledge-based economy driven by future skills.

The retreat convened representatives from various entities and strategic partners across the public and private sectors. Discussions centred on developing a clear executive framework for the Emiratisation agenda under the ‘Aviation Talents 33’ initiative. Key priorities included identifying critical roles within the sector and ideal ways to align education results with the requirements of the aviation industry, along with workforce planning and its integration with artificial intelligence (AI) and assessing its impact on the sector’s future. This move ensures that Emiratisation efforts are directed towards global priorities and high-quality specialisations that ensure sustainable growth of the sector and boost its global competitiveness.

The retreat emphasised workforce planning in the aviation sector, focusing on the role of AI and cutting-edge technologies in redefining the nature of jobs and anticipating vital future skills. Additionally, it highlighted the significance of fostering a flexible ecosystem capable of adapting to rapid technological transformations and linking Emiratisation plans to a long-term vision aligned with global advancements in the aviation industry.

Abdulaziz Al Falahi, General Supervisor of Recruitment Operations at EHRDC Dubai, said: “The ‘Aviation Talents 33’ Retreat serves as a practical step to convert Emiratisation objectives in the sector into clear executive plans created on active collaborations among key entities. In line with our belief that investing in national human capital is the foundation of attaining sustainable economic growth, we are dedicated to aligning practical and institutional efforts to build a generation of national competencies equipped to lead the aviation sector’s future. This move contributes to attaining the emirate’s strategic objectives and strengthening its position as a leading hub for global aviation.”

During the event, participants explored best practices for aligning education outcomes with the sector’s requirements by designing specialised training pathways and reinforcing partnerships with academic institutions. The main focus of these efforts is to empower national professionals to assume future roles in the sector.

The retreat witnessed positive outcomes including developing a vision of a three-year action plan framework for the sector’s Emiratisation team, which is designed on measurable key performance indicators and designed to improve integration among employment, training and educational institutions. The event concluded by affirming the need to continue joint efforts among partners with the goal of activating these results and closely tracking the implementation of recommendations within a fixed timeframe. This reinforces the active participation of Emirati competencies in specialised aviation roles and supports the UAE’s vision of a future-ready economy.

This event represents a practical approach driven by proactive planning and decision-making on the basis of specialised analysis of sector needs by building an integrated ecosystem that brings together employment, education and training entities under a single framework. This boosts the readiness of national competencies, aligning with the rapid developments in the industry and increasing their contribution to the economic growth of Dubai and the UAE.

