Event Runs from April 28-29 Under the Theme "Advancing Energy Tech to Power Intelligence" and is expected to welcome 2000+ business leaders and market innovators from across the region

Abu Dhabi, UAE, Schneider Electric, a global energy technology leader, today announced that the second edition of the Innovation Summit Middle East & Africa will be held in Abu Dhabi from April 28–29, 2026. The summit will bring together global energy and technology leaders as well as government officials to advance the regional shift towards energy intelligence, as data center growth, AI adoption, and national visions place unprecedented demands on energy systems.

Schneider Electric is advancing its energy technology ambitions with the integration of electrification, automation and digital intelligence, deployed across buildings, data centers, industrial applications and power grids to unlock the full value of energy, and ensure efficiency and sustainability for all.

This year’s Summit arrives at a pivotal moment for the Middle East and Africa, as the region experiences exponential growth driven by national visions, giga-projects, and rapid expansion in AI, data centers, and digital infrastructure. With global electricity demand forecast to increase at a brisk CAGR of 3.6% over the 2026-2030 period [Executive summary – Electricity 2026 – Analysis - IEA] and global AI workloads projected to lead a 160% increase in data center power demand [Global data center capacity set to nearly double by 2030 as AI drives $3tn investment boom - Capacity], the imperative for intelligent, sustainable energy solutions has never been more critical.

“Energy today is the foundation of national resilience and competitiveness. With electricity consumption in the Middle East and North Africa having tripled since 2000 and on course to grow at an incremental 3-4% every year to register a whopping 50% by 2035 – driven by surging cooling, desalination, and urbanization demands, the region is at an inflection point,” said Walid Sheta, Zone President, Middle East and Africa, Schneider Electric. “Innovation Summit Middle East & Africa underscores our dedication to accelerating energy technology innovation and powering energy intelligence throughout the region. This edition will emphasize our emergence as the trusted energy technology partner guiding the region’s next phase of transformation. "

Abu Dhabi’s emergence as a regional hub for energy transition, digital infrastructure, and innovation makes it an ideal fit for the Summit. The UAE’s net-zero ambitions and large-scale investments in power and digital infrastructure highlight the scale of the challenge and the opportunity to embed energy intelligence into the region’s next wave of growth. This year’s Summit will highlight regional benchmarks from 80+ countries, from the 100% elimination of SF6 and Carbon footprint reduction for fruit producers in South Africa to the savings that EcoStruxure Power & Grid is enabling for National Electricity Company, Senegal – ensuring recovery times of 3 minutes versus 3 hours earlier.

Blending high-impact programming and latest product launches that position Schneider Electric at the center of MEA's energy transition story, key agenda items include:

· CEO Forum in Partnership with Forbes Middle East: An exclusive C-suite initiative bringing together 100 business leaders to address strategic imperatives in energy intelligence

· Keynote and Thought Leadership Sessions: Featuring executive speakers from industry-leading companies and insights from strategic partners including Bain & Company

· Innovation Hub Experience: Guided tours and live demonstrations, as well as tailored customer experiences of Schneider Electric’s most innovative and integrated energy technology solutions addressing critical challenge in energy efficiency, grid modernization, and digital infrastructure across a 3,000 square feet immersive space

· Stakeholder Recognition: Schneider Electric’s dedicated partners will be honored with 20 Cluster awards and five Middle East and Africa awards across four categories – Growth Award, Efficiency Award, Innovation Award, and Sustainability Award, on Day 2 of the Summit.

"Across the Gulf, energy intelligence is becoming the operational reality as public and private sector enterprises race to align with national visions for a decarbonized and sustainable future” said Amel Chadli, President, Gulf Cluster at Schneider Electric “As one of the most local of global companies, Schneider Electric is empowering customers to move beyond electrification and implement AI‑driven, software‑defined energy systems that deliver efficiency, resilience and sustainability at national scale. This Summit offers a roadmap of what’s next as we continue to redefine the relationship between energy and digital capability.”

With AI, cloud, and high-performance computing becoming foundational to national competitiveness, energy technologies today must evolve and become resilient, sustainable and scalable, to meet modern intelligence demands. Schneider Electric's refreshed positioning as an energy technology partner reflects the company's approach to supporting the region's transformation. Schneider Electric’s Innovation Summit Middle East & Africa highlights real-world applications across key sectors including utilities, data centers, commercial buildings, industrial facilities, and critical infrastructure - demonstrating how intelligent energy management enables operational excellence, resilience, and sustainability across the region's most vital projects.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric is a global energy technology leader, driving efficiency and sustainability by electrifying, automating, and digitalizing industries, businesses, and homes. Its technologies enable buildings, data centers, factories, infrastructure, and grids to operate as open, interconnected ecosystems, enhancing performance, resilience, and sustainability. The portfolio includes intelligent devices, software-defined architectures, AI-powered systems, digital services, and expert advisory. With 160,000 employees and 1 million partners in over 100 countries, Schneider Electric is consistently ranked among the world’s most sustainable companies. www.se.com