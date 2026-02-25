Platform reflects growing demand for integrated process engineering, digital systems, and advanced manufacturing ecosystems

Knowledge-led exchange to support localisation, energy transition, and downstream industrial development under Vision 2030

Riyadh, KSA: As Saudi Arabia advances large-scale industrial and energy transition projects — including a carbon capture hub in Jubail designed to capture up to 9 million tonnes of CO₂ per year by 2028 and the USD 8.4 billion NEOM Green Hydrogen project targeting production of 600 tonnes per day of clean hydrogen by 2027 — the region’s process industries are entering a phase defined by system integration, decarbonisation, and advanced manufacturing.

Against this backdrop, ACHEMA Middle East debuts in the region, taking place from 26–28 October 2026 at the Riyadh International Convention & Exhibition Center (RICEC), in Saudi Arabia, under the patronage of the Saudi Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources and with the support of ASAS. The event brings ACHEMA’s century-long heritage in chemical engineering, process technology, and applied industrial science into a region undergoing rapid industrial diversification and downstream expansion.

For more than 100 years, ACHEMA has served as a global reference point for the chemical, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, laboratory and process industries. Its arrival in Saudi Arabia extends this role into the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA), providing a full-scale exhibition and conference platform that connects international solution providers with regional manufacturers, policymakers, researchers and technology leaders.

Organised by Messe Frankfurt and powered by DECHEMA, ACHEMA Middle East is aligned with Saudi Vision 2030 and the Kingdom’s industrial development agenda. The event is designed to support localisation, advanced manufacturing, sustainability, digitalisation, and long-term investment across sectors including chemicals, energy, pharmaceuticals, food production, water technologies, and advanced materials.

The exhibition covers six core product groups, spanning the full process industry lifecycle, from industrial engineering and process technology to laboratory and analytical solutions, automation and digital systems, packaging and supply chain solutions, and innovation-led R&D. This integrated scope reflects the increasingly interconnected nature of modern process industries and the need for cross-disciplinary solutions.

Programme content is structured around six innovation themes — process, pharma, lab, digital, green, and energy innovation — delivered through CPD-accredited conferences, technical sessions and expert-led discussions addressing current industrial challenges and future pathways, including electrification, bioprocessing, AI-enabled operations and circular economy models.

Commenting on the launch, Dr. Björn Mathes, CEO of DECHEMA Exhibitions, said: “ACHEMA Middle East is not just a regional extension – it’s a strategic evolution. By bringing ACHEMA to Riyadh, we’re creating a platform where science, engineering and industrial innovation align with the ambitions of one of the world’s most dynamic industrial economies.”

Azzan Mohammed, Managing Director, Messe Frankfurt Saudi Arabia, added: “Saudi Arabia is undergoing a significant industrial transformation. ACHEMA Middle East reflects how international collaboration and knowledge exchange can support regional progress and contribute to the development of sustainable, competitive industrial ecosystems.”

Strong early interest is reflected in confirmed international brands including Yokogawa, GMM Pfaudler, Hach, Beckhoff, Aptek, Pharmadule Morimatsu, Tofflon and Sealmatic, indicating solid market engagement ahead of the inaugural edition.

With its emphasis on technical depth, system integration and applied knowledge exchange, ACHEMA Middle East 2026 is positioned to play a meaningful role in the region’s evolving process industry landscape.

Follow us on social media:

Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | X

About ACHEMA Middle East

ACHEMA Middle East is the new industry meeting place for the process industries in the region, bringing together companies, political decision-makers and experts to showcase and discuss the latest developments, technologies and innovations. The event aims to attract up to 400 local and international brands and will be accompanied by an extensive congress programme covering key industrial themes and future-focused topics. ACHEMA Middle East will take place from 26–28 October 2026 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, marking the first Middle East edition of the globally established ACHEMA exhibition. More at achema-middle-east.messefrankfurt.com

About DECHEMA

DECHEMA Gesellschaft für Chemische Technik und Biotechnologie e.V. (Society for Chemical Engineering and Biotechnology) brings together experts from a wide range of disciplines, institutions and generations to promote scientific exchange in chemical engineering, process engineering and biotechnology. DECHEMA identifies and evaluates emerging technological trends and facilitates the transfer of research results into industrial application. Over 5,500 engineers, scientists, students, companies and institutions belong to the non-profit association. DECHEMA Ausstellungs-GmbH organises international flagship and specialist events, drawing on the technical, organisational and professional expertise of DECHEMA. DECHEMA e.V. and DECHEMA Ausstellungs-GmbH are joint organisers of ACHEMA. Find out more at www.dechema.de/en.

About Messe Frankfurt

The Messe Frankfurt Group is the world’s largest trade fair, congress and event organiser with its own exhibition grounds. With a workforce of some 2,700* people at its headquarters in Frankfurt am Main and in 29 subsidiaries, it organises events around the world. Group sales in financial year 2025 were more than € 766* million. We serve our customers’ business interests efficiently within the framework of our Fairs & Events, Locations and Services business fields. One of Messe Frankfurt’s key strengths is its powerful and closely knit global sales network, which covers around 180 countries in all regions of the world. Our comprehensive range of services – both onsite and online – ensures that customers worldwide enjoy consistently high quality and flexibility when planning, organising and running their events. We are using our digital expertise to develop new business models. The wide range of services includes renting exhibition grounds, trade fair construction and marketing, personnel and food services.

Sustainability is a central pillar of our corporate strategy. Here, we strike a healthy balance between ecological and economic interests, social responsibility and diversity.

For more information, please visit our website at: http://www.messefrankfurt.com/sustainability

With its headquarters in Frankfurt am Main, the company is owned by the City of Frankfurt (60 percent) and the State of Hesse (40 percent).

For more information, please visit our website at: http://www.messefrankfurt.com

*Preliminary figures 2025

Tayce Marchesi

tayce.marchesi@uae.messefrankfurt.com

www.messefrankfurt.com

www.achema-middle-east.com

Sinan Hameed

sinan.hameed@uae.messefrankfurt.com

www.messefrankfurt.com

www.achema-middle-east.com