Riyadh – Boston Consulting Group (BCG) has successfully concluded the 7th edition of Jeel Tamooh, its flagship leadership development program designed to nurture and empower high-potential students across Saudi Arabia. This year’s edition brought together more than 150 top-performing students from leading universities across the Kingdom, marking one of the most immersive and impactful cohorts to date.

Through an innovative blended model, the six-month program combined virtual learning with hands-on workshops and in-person campus engagements across Dammam, Jeddah and Riyadh. This approach enabled broader geographic reach across the Kingdom, while maintaining a strong focus on practical application, collaboration and real-world consulting exposure.

Philippe Cornette de Saint Cyr, Managing Director & Senior Partner at BCG, said:

"Saudi Arabia’s young talent represents one of the Kingdom’s greatest competitive advantages. Through Jeel Tamooh, we are not only equipping students with world-class skills, but also empowering them to take ownership of their future and contribute meaningfully to the nation’s transformation. The passion and potential demonstrated by this year’s cohort reaffirm our belief that the next generation will play a pivotal role in shaping a dynamic, innovative, and globally competitive Saudi Arabia aligned with Vision 2030’.

Under the banner of transforming skills into real-word impact, the seventh edition of Jeel Tamooh opened with a launch event attended by distinguished BCG alumni, industry experts and BCG regional leadership.

The full-day agenda immersed students in critical sectors driving Saudi Arabia's future transformation, featuring expert-led sessions on navigating the Kingdom's labor market, building smart cities, driving innovation in food and water security, and charting the future of finance.

Akram Awad, Managing Director and Partner, welcomed participants and set the tone for an inspiring journey of learning and exploration. Throughout the day, participants gained valuable insights through specialized presentations and an interactive panel discussion on consulting careers, led by industry leaders including Managing Directors & Senior Partners Vladislav Boutenko and Yvonne Zhou, and Partners Omar Hunaidi, and Martin Blechta. The launch event also featured inspiring talks from alumnus Fahad AlBassam, Co-Founder of Soum, and Mohammed AlKhalid, Founder of the NetZero Initiative.

Fatima Bazroun, a student at the Jeel Tamouh program, commented: "Participating in Jeel Tamooh was a strategic investment in my professional development. The program's structured approach to consulting methodology, combined with targeted mentorship from BCG professionals, provided me with essential analytical and problem-solving capabilities that are directly applicable across sectors. The focus on Vision 2030 priorities and exposure to industry leaders gave me valuable insights into the Kingdom's transformation agenda and my potential contribution to it. I now feel well-positioned to pursue competitive opportunities with enhanced confidence and a clear understanding of consulting excellence."

A defining feature of Jeel Tamooh is its one-on-one mentorship model, through which each participant is paired with BCG consultants for individualized guidance throughout the six-month program. An early mentorship orientation ensured students were equipped to set clear goals, prepare effectively for sessions and make the most of the support provided.

Saud AlWatban, Senior Associate and Jeel Tamooh mentor, shared: "Supporting this cohort has been incredibly inspiring. Their curiosity, ambition, and determination reflect the strength of the future Saudi workforce. Jeel Tamooh gives students the guidance and access they need to turn potential into real impact."

Participants also took part in Consulting Taster Workshops designed to introduce them to BCG’s structured problem-solving methodology. Through interactive team-based exercises focused on consulting essentials and case readiness, students strengthened analytical reasoning, collaboration, communication, and real-world case thinking. Skills, that support them as they enter interview processes for BCG internships and full-time roles, and as they apply their capabilities across opportunities in the wider market.

The program culminated in nationwide networking events hosted by BCG, offering participants direct access to Partners, consultants, recruiters, and alumni. These engagements ensured participants concluded the Jeel Tamooh experience well-informed, professionally supported, and fully prepared for their next career steps.

Jeel Tamooh equips future leaders with a consulting toolkit, career confidence, and exposure to priority sectors shaping the Kingdom’s transformation, delivered through hands on learning and mentorship that align with Vision 2030.

About Boston Consulting Group

Boston Consulting Group partners with leaders in business and society to tackle their most critical challenges and capture their most significant opportunities. BCG was the pioneer in business strategy when it was founded in 1963. Today, we help clients with total transformation—inspiring complex change, enabling organizations to grow, building competitive advantage, and driving bottom-line impact.

To succeed, organizations must blend digital and human capabilities. Our diverse, global teams bring deep industry and functional expertise and a range of perspectives to spark change. BCG delivers solutions through leading-edge management consulting along with technology and design, corporate and digital ventures—and business purpose. We work in a uniquely collaborative model across the firm and throughout all levels of the client organization, generating results that allow our clients to thrive.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Tarfa bin Owain