Sharjah: The Sharjah Ramadan Festival 2026 continues its diversified programme of shopping promotions and cultural activities, drawing a mounting influx of visitors at major shopping malls and participating retail outlets across the emirate.

Organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the festival runs until March 25 under the theme “Ramadan Spirit in the Heart of Sharjah”, transforming the emirate into a vibrant hub of economic and tourism activity.

More than 2,000 brands are participating in the festival, offering discounts of up to 75 percent and exclusive promotional campaigns aimed at meeting consumer demand during the final days of Ramadan and the lead-up to Eid Al-Fitr. This year’s edition coincides with the UAE’s ‘Year of Family’ and forms part of the Sharjah shopping promotions 2025–2026 campaign, which has been running since December 1, 2025.

As the Sharjah Ramadan Festival 2026 moves toward its final phase, the promotional initiative launched by SCCI at Souq Shari’at Al Dhaid and Fili Heritage Souq in Sharjah’s Central Region is generating strong anticipation ahead of its prize draws scheduled for Sunday, March 22.

The draws will feature major prizes including two Nissan Patrol four-wheel-drive vehicles, in addition to cash and in-kind rewards. Shoppers receive entry coupons with every purchase, allowing participation in two draws at both Shari’at Al Dhaid and Fili Souq, thereby enhancing customer engagement and retail activity across the markets. The event will also feature a ceremony to recognise the winners of the festival’s photography competition.

The festival’s main draw will be held at Mega Mall on March 25 and will award valuable prizes to 15 winners. The prizes include gold bars for 10 winners and shopping vouchers worth AED 10,000 each for five winners from participating shopping centers.

Aisha Saleh, Director of the Festivals and Promotions Department at SCCI, said that preliminary indicators point to significant growth in retail sales over the past few weeks. She emphasised that the Sharjah Ramadan Festival 2026 serves as a primary catalyst for retail sector performance during this period.

Saleh added that the final phase of the festival features a strategically intensified programme of promotional campaigns and recreational activities across participating shopping malls to further stimulate consumer engagement and spending.

Amal Al Hosani, Head of Media and Marketing Department at SCCI and Chair of Sharjah Ramadan Festival’s Media Committee, stated that the 36th edition of the festival has successfully evolved beyond a traditional retail discount season into a comprehensive community and heritage-driven experience.

She noted that four winners of the “Best Festival Coverage on Instagram” competition will be honoured at Souq Shari’at Al Dhaid and Fili Heritage Souq in recognition of their creative and impactful coverage of the festival’s activities.

Al Hosani added that the “Young Influencer” initiative continues to generate strong engagement from families and the wider audience.

She explained that the initiative enables children to actively participate in covering the festival’s activities by capturing photos, asking spontaneous questions, and creating innovative content for social media platforms. It offers children a combined educational and recreational experience while strengthening community involvement and interactive engagement with the festival.

Furthermore, the promotional initiative at Souq Shari’at Al Dhaid and Fili Heritage Souqs, launched as part of the Sharjah Ramadan Festival 2026, is generating notable commercial and heritage-driven activity in cooperation with SCCI partners.

The initiative underscores the Sharjah Chamber’s efforts to stimulate economic and commercial activity in Sharjah’s Central Region and supports the newly launched development projects aimed at strengthening the Region’s commercial and tourism appeal.

For further information, please contact:

- Ali Elgendy

Misbar Communications

ali@misbar-me.com

Ahmad Aldwairi

Misbar Communications

ahmad.aldwairi@misbar-me.com